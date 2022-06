Southern Miss advances to first super regional since 2009

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Gabe Montenegro had three hits and three RBIs, Danny Lynch added a go-ahead RBI in the ninth and No. 11 overall seed Southern Miss beat LSU 8-7 to win the Hattiesburg Regional. Southern Miss advances to its first super regional since 2009. Montenegro hit a two-run single in the seventh to extend Southern Miss’ lead to 7-4 after a four-run inning. LSU answered with two runs in the bottom half on RBI singles from Tre’ Morgan and Jordan Thompson. The leadoff batter for Southern Miss reached in seven of the nine innings, including Christopher Sargent in the ninth before he scored on Lynch’s sacrifice fly. Sargent and Lynch each had three hits apiece.