UConn stuns Maryland 11-8, wins College Park Regional

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Catcher Matt Donlan capped a six-run first inning with a grand slam and Connecticut stunned No. 15 overall seed Maryland 11-8 to win the College Park Regional. UConn (49-14), the region’s third seed behind the Terrapins and Wake Forest, took control early after Maryland (48-14) forced an extra game by beating the Huskies 7-6 in 11 innings on Sunday. All the first-inning damage to Maryland and starter Andrew Johnson (2-1) occurred with the bases empty and two outs. Johnson lost the strike zone, walking four straight batters to force in the first run. Sean Heine replaced Johnson and hit T.C. Simmons with his first pitch to plate another run. Donlan followed with his slam to right-center field on a 0-2 count.