Andy Murray beats O’Connell in Stuttgart opener

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has defeated Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Stuttgart Open. The 35-year-old Murray dropped the first three games of the match but recovered to break O’Connell four times and celebrate his tournament debut with a 95-minute win. Murray missed much of the clay-court season to focus on his preparations for grass. Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker has surprised American player Maxime Cressy after three tiebreakers. The 19-year-old Stricker next faces top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.