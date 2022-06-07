Skip to Content
Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

By GREG BEACHAM
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have fired manager Joe Maddon  with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels’ interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. After finishing with losing records in Maddon’s first two seasons, the Angels were off to a strong 27-17 start to this season before their current losing streak began. They are one loss shy of tying the longest skid in franchise history.

