Coaches: Doubleheaders in WCWS semis threaten player safety

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma bounced back from losing a Women’s College World Series semifinal to UCLA on Monday, dominating the Bruins in a game that started 30 minutes after the first one. Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said the turnaround should not have been so quick. Gasso called it a player safety issue. She likes that the NCAA’s Division I Competition Oversight Committee added a day between the semifinals and the finals in changes made before this season, but she would give it up for time between semifinal games.

