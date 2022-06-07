Colts’ Leonard will miss start of camp after back surgery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Back surgery will keep Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard out of this week’s mandatory minicamp and at least part of training camp. Coach Frank Reich says the three-time All-Pro was scheduled to have a procedure Tuesday as Indy opened its three-day practice session. Leonard played through a bad ankle last season and had surgery earlier this offseason. Reich said the back injury also bothered Leonard and he opted for surgery when it didn’t get any better.