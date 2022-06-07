Communication cited as issue in Bills’ blown lead at KC

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills newly promoted special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley cites communication as being an issue contributing to how Buffalo squandered a lead in the final 13 seconds of regulation of an eventual overtime loss to Kansas City in an AFC divisional playoff game in January. Smiley didn’t go into details while shedding light as to what went wrong with the decision to have Tyler Bass go for a touchback rather than kick the ball short after Buffalo took a three-point lead. The play remains a sore spot in Buffalo, where coaches and players have previously balked at discussing what led to the decision.