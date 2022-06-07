DeChambeau feeling good about his hand, not so much his game

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau is feeling great about his left hand that was operated on seven weeks ago. It held up fine at the Memorial in his first tournament since the Masters. As for his game? Not so much. DeChambeau missed the cut. That didn’t bother him as much as not knowing where the ball was going. DeChambeau says he’s trying to get his swing back to where it was in 2017 and 2018. Even though he won the U.S. Open in 2020, he says that previous stretch was so good that he could repeat every swing and felt invincible.