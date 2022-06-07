Fowler settles for 1st alternate as US Open qualifying ends

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Rickie Fowler still has a chance to make it to the U.S. Open. Fowler missed out on qualifying by one shot. But he won a playoff in the Florida sectional and is first alternate out of that site. Fowler is likely to be the fifth alternate overall for The Country Club next week. Sean Jacklin was among the four qualifiers out of Florida. He is the son of Tony Jacklin, the Hall of Famer who won the U.S. Open and British Open. Hayden Buckley got the 13th and final spot in Ohio when he won a 5-for-1 playoff.