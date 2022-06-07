Glasgow to host Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November

LONDON (AP) — The International Tennis Federation has selected Glasgow, Scotland to host the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on indoor hard courts in November. It will be the fourth time the largest annual women’s international team competition has been staged in Britain. The Queen’s Club in London hosted the inaugural event in 1963 when the competition was launched as the Federation Cup and Billie Jean King was part of the winning U.S. team. The competition was also staged at Eastbourne in 1977 and Nottingham in 1991.