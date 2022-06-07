Inoue stops Donaire in 2nd rd, unifies 3 bantamweight belts

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Japanese star Naoya Inoue stopped Nonito Donaire midway through the second round Tuesday night. He won their rematch and unified three bantamweight world titles. Inoue made quick work of Donaire, knocking down the veteran champion at the end of the first round and again midway through the second. Inoue’s relentless pressure and power ended the fight at 1:24 in Saitama Super Arena outside Tokyo. Inoue added Donaire’s WBC belt to his own WBA and IBF straps with his fourth consecutive stoppage victory. Inoue finished him in the corner with a right-left combination that dropped Donaire, with his back on the canvas.