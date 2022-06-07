Kane penalty earns England draw against Germany; Italy wins

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane’s late penalty has earned England a 1-1 draw in Germany in their Nations League game. Kane slotted the equalizer from the spot in the 88th minute. But there was controversy over referee Carlos del Cerro Grande’s decision to award it after a VAR check as Kane looked to be offside before going down in a tangle with Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck. It had looked like Jonas Hofmann’s 51st-minute goal would condemn Gareth Southgate’s team to its second consecutive loss after its 1-0 defeat to Hungary on Saturday. Lorenzo Pellegrini continued his impressive scoring form to help Italy beat Hungary 2-1 in Cesena.