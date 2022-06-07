Los Angeles Sparks fire coach and GM Derek Fisher

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have fired head coach and general manager Derek Fisher the team announced. Fisher took over the team in 2019 and became the GM a year later. He finished his career with a 54-46 record as coach. The Sparks missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011 and bolstered their roster by adding All-Star Liz Cambage in the offseason. They had a difficult schedule to start the season with nine of their first 12 games on the road and are 5-7.