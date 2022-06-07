Skip to Content
LPGA’s first major to move to Carlton Woods in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — The Club at Carlton Woods in Houston is the new site for the Chevron Championship. That’s the first LPGA Tour major of the year that for a half-century was in the California desert. Carlton Woods is a Jack Nicklaus signature design. The major is moving to April 20-23, two weeks after the Masters. The course has hosted a U.S. Junior Amateur and several U.S. Open qualifiers. Jennifer Kupcho won the last edition of the tournament long known as the Dinah Shore earlier this year.

