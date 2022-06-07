McDaniels remains patient as Carr, offense learn new system

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he is back to square one in learning the team’s new system and the unit he’ll direct this fall when the team navigates one of the league’s toughest schedules. Carr’s college teammate Davante Adams has joined the quarterback’s leading targets from the past three seasons and now it’s a matter of getting everyone on the same page in a new playbook. The offensive line needs to improve as a unit after struggling in 2021. The Raiders allowed the 11th-most sacks and rushed for the fifth-fewest yards last season.