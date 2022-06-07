Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg to make season debut Thursday

MIAMI (AP) — Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to make his season debut against the Miami Marlins on Thursday. The 33-year-old Strasburg has been sidelined for most of the past two seasons. He underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer and has not pitched since June 1, 2021. Nationals manager Dave Martinez says there will be “no limitations” on Strasburg. The 2019 World Series MVP, Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million contract to remain with the Nationals after their championship season. He has made seven starts since, going 1-3 with a 5.74 ERA in those games.