Patriots’ Damien Harris excited to get back on the field

By GLEN FARLEY

Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lining up at his customary position in the New England Patriots’ backfield on Tuesday, Damien Harris felt a rush of adrenaline. Good things generally happened when Harris touched the ball last season as he gained a career-high 929 yards on 202 carries (an average of 4.6 yards per attempt) and scored 15 touchdowns while appearing in 15 regular-season games. Harris and rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson (133 carries for 606 yards and five TDs) formed a one-two punch that led a Patriots rushing game that ranked eighth in the NFL in 2021.