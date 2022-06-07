Pride coach, assistant on leave amid retaliation probe

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Orland Pride coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant Sam Greene have been placed on administrative leave while the National Women’s Soccer League and its players’ association investigate allegations of retaliation. Assistant Seb Hines will serve as interim coach. The league and the players’ union say the investigation is exploring “allegations of workplace misconduct toward NWSL players.” Retaliation violates an NWSL policy intended to prevent and eliminate workplace discrimination, harassment and bullying.