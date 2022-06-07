Rams reaping rewards as Donald returns, Kupp eyes new deal

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald smiles and deflects the question when asked how seriously he considered retirement before the monster renegotiation of his contract. With Donald’s deal done, the Los Angeles Rams don’t appear to be headed toward training camp next month with any contract drama looming. Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford have already reaped the long-term financial rewards of leading the Rams to a championship with renegotiated deals. Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp is likely to be the next to get a big renegotiation, but the NFL’s most productive receiver in 2021 reiterated Tuesday that he’s not interested in a bank-breaking deal that would hamper the Rams’ chances of repeating.