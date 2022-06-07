Rangers place LHP Brett Martin on COVID-19 list

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed reliever Brett Martin on the COVID-19 list before the first game of a doubleheader against the Guardians. Bench coach Donnie Ecker was also placed in health and safety protocols by the team. Rangers manager Chris Woodward would not say if either Martin or Ecker tested positive or were experiencing any symptoms. Woodward said the team is taking the necessary steps to avoid an outbreak of the virus. Martin has appeared in 23 games this season. He’s pitched in 155 games over the past four seasons with Texas.