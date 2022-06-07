Reliever Jacob Webb returns to Braves in deal with Arizona

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired right-hander Jacob Webb from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations. The 28-year-old Webb is returning to the Braves, where he pitched from 2019-21. Webb is expected to be available in the bullpen for Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics. Webb was 9-4 and had a 2.47 ERA and three saves in his three seasons with the Braves. He was claimed off waivers by Arizona after being designated for assignment by Atlanta in April. He did not appear in a game with the Diamondbacks. The Braves placed right-hander Collin McHugh on the COVID-19 injured list.