Rodgers unsure how long he will play beyond this season

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he’s unsure how much longer he will keep playing football. But he’s definitive about at least one element of his playing future. The four-time MVP quarterback expects to retire as a Green Bay Packer. That scenario seemed uncertain when Rodgers skipped the Packers mandatory minicamp last year in a standoff with team officials. That relationship has since improved enough that Rodgers signed a contract extension with the Packers after producing his second straight MVP season. Rodgers said Tuesday at the Packers minicamp that he doesn’t know yet whether he will play beyond this upcoming season.