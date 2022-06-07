Sabrina Ionescu leads Liberty to 88-69 rout of Lynx

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to help the New York Liberty rout the Minnesota Lynx 88-69. The Liberty’s No. 1 draft pick in 2020 had 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the first half, including hitting a shot from half-court at the end of the second quarter to give New York a 45-37 advantage at the break. Ionescu sat out the entire fourth quarter, leaving her short of a triple-double. The NCAA’s career leader in the stat had her only pro triple-double against Minnesota last season. Kayla McBride scored 13 points to lead Minnesota (3-9).