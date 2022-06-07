Stars sign Gurianov to $2.9M contract for 2022-23 season

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed restricted free agent Denis Gurianov to a $2.9 million contract for the 2022-23 season. General manager Jim Nill announced the signing on Gurianov’s 25th birthday. The forward was the team’s first-round choice and the 12th pick overall in the 2015 NHL draft. Gurianov had 11 goals and a career-high 20 assists in 73 regular-season games this season. He has skated in 214 regular-season NHL games with 44 goals and 50 assists. He has nine goals and eight assists in 32 career postseason games.