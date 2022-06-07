Titans using yellow jerseys to protect rehabbing players

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans cornerback Caleb Farley is one of 26 Titans who wound up on injured reserve for the 2021 season. He’s wearing a yellow jersey this offseason warning against contact along with wide receivers Robert Woods and Racey McMath and fellow cornerback Kristian Fulton. Farley is the Titans’ first-round draft pick last year. He is just happy to be on the field again no matter what he has to wear. Both he and Woods are recovering from torn left ACLs. The yellow jerseys allow them to step up their rehab work on the field while reminding teammates to be careful around them.