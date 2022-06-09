After 2-strike intentional walk, Muncy powers Dodgers

MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Max Muncy broke open the game with a three-run homer in the sixth inning after White Sox manager Tony La Russa ordered an intentional walk to Trea Turner with a 1-2 count, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Chicago 11-9. Muncy had five RBIs in his return after missing 11 games with left elbow inflammation. Los Angeles trailed 4-0 before a six-run fifth and was ahead 6-5 when Freddie Freeman hit an RBI single off Bennett Sousa. Sousa bounced an 0-2 slider for a wild pitch that allowed Freeman to take second and La Russa wanted a left-on-left matchup.