Allyson Felix has ‘no regrets’ after placing 7th in Rome

ROME (AP) — Allyson Felix has “no regrets” after a seventh-place finish in the 200 meters of what was likely her final Diamond League meet. Felix plans to retire later this season and it made no difference to her that she wasn’t really competitive amid an elite field at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea. Shericka Jackson led a Jamaican 1-2 ahead of teammate and two-time reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in a meet-record 21.91 seconds. Felix finished more than a full second behind Jackson. American sprinter Fred Kerley was the only man to break the 10-second barrier in the 100 by posting a season-best 9.92.