Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd agrees to 5-year extension

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd has agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2027 following a successful first season in the desert. The Arizona Board of Regents has approved the contract, which gives Lloyd a $1 million raise and includes $19 million in total compensation. The contract increases Lloyd’s base salary from $1.9 million to $2.9 million in 2022-23. He also will receive $100,000 escalators each year after that. Lloyd will continue to get $700,000 per year in additional duties compensation.