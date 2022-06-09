Curry’s diagnosis for Game 4 of finals: ‘I’m going to play’

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry says there’s no doubt that he’ll play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against Boston. The two-time NBA MVP injured his ankle late in Game 3. Boston won 116-100 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Curry says the injury is the same one he sustained in a late-season game against the Celtics. He missed the last 12 games of the regular season, but he says this injury isn’t as bad. Game 4 is in Boston on Friday night before the series returns to San Francisco.