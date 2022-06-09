Falcons backup QB Franks trying new hybrid role at tight end

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Second-year player Feleipe Franks is exploring a new hybrid role with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. Franks, from Arkansas, is still listed as a quarterback but he is spending more time at tight end in the organized team activities. It seems clear the new dual role for Franks will continue in next week’s mandatory minicamp. Franks’ time at tight end leaves more room for Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder to compete at quarterback. The 6-foot-6 Franks is a strong runner who has impressed the Falcons with his versatile athletic skills. He ran pass routes last season and played on special teams.