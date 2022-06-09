Former Marquette basketball star George Thompson dies at 74

MILWAUKEE (AP) — George Thompson, who played for Marquette from 1967-69 and remains one of the program’s all-time leading scorers, has died. He was 74. Marquette announced Thompson died Wednesday at his Milwaukee home due to complications from diabetes. Thompson scored 1,773 points for Marquette and owned the school’s career scoring record for 40 years. Thompson now ranks fourth on Marquette’s career scoring list. Thompson played five seasons in the ABA with Pittsburgh and Memphis before spending the 1974-75 season with the Milwaukee Bucks.