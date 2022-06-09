Former Poland coach Sousa fired by Brazil’s Flamengo

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Flamengo says it has fired Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa who only took the job in December. Sousa had a two-year contract with the club. Flamengo says on its social media channels that his staff have also left. Brazilian media are reporting that Ceará’s Dorival Junior will be the new coach. Flamengo is 14th in the championship with 12 points from 10 matches. The club decided to fire the 51-year-old Sousa after a 1-0 loss at Red Bull Bragantino on Wednesday. Sousa was previously in charge of Poland.