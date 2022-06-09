Skip to Content
Fried, Braves beat Pirates 3-1 for 8th straight win

By GEORGE HENRY
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried won his sixth straight decision by pitching six sharp innings and the Atlanta Braves earned their eighth consecutive victory, 3-1 over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Adam Duvall, Dansby Swanson and Travis d’Arnaud each drove in a run for the defending World Series champion Braves, whose winning streak is their longest since they took nine in a row last August. Atlanta has outscored opponents 55-21 during the streak.

