Published 8:23 AM

Giants cancel practice on final day of mandatory minicamp

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants canceled practice after holding a team meeting on Thursday, wrapping up a mandatory three-day minicamp. The team said it was holding an organizational function instead of a practice. That means the next time the Giants and coach Brian Daboll will get together on the field will be July 26, when the team reports for the start of training camp. With a new coach, the Giants were allowed to start offseason workouts two weeks early. The team hasn’t finished with a winning record or made the playoffs since 2016.

