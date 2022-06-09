Harper, Phils win 7th in a row, hand Brews 6th straight loss

By JOE TOTORAITIS

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Odúbel Herrera homered as interim manager Rob Thomson and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies won their season-high seventh straight game, beating the sagging Milwaukee Brewers 8-3. The NL Central-leading Brewers lost their season-worst sixth in a row. It was the second consecutive three-game sweep for the Phillies under Thomson. He took over last Friday after manager Joe Girardi was fired, and Philadelphia swept the Los Angeles Angels before heading to Milwaukee. Didi Gregorius singled, tripled, doubled and drove in a run for Philadelphia. Andrew McCutchen singled home a run in the ninth to pull Milwaukee within five runs. With two on, Jace Peterson then was initially ruled safe on an RBI single, but was called out after a replay reversal.