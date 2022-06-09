Huskies 1st Northeast team in Super Regionals in a decade

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — They call themselves Last Chance UConn, an unlikely New England team filled with transfers who are reveling in their role as underdogs headed into this weekend’s college baseball Super Regional at Stanford. The Huskies (49-14) are the first team from the Northeast to make it this far in an NCAA baseball tournament since St. John’s and Stony Brook in 2012. And they are doing it with a dozen players who came out of the transfer portal. One more win would make UConn the first Division I school from New England to win 50 games in a season.