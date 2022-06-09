Info gathered from new law leads to 4-year doping ban

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

Information from the first case to be prosecuted under a new law designed to criminalize widespread doping conspiracies has been used to level a four-year ban on a triple jumper from Georgia. The U.S Anti-Doping Agency announced the sanction for 27-year-old Sabina Allen, who competes for Jamaica. Allen tested positive for two prohibited substances after finishing first at a low-level event in California last May. Evidence for the case came from a criminal case against Eric Lira. He was charged under the Rodchenkov Antidoping Act, which was passed to go after people and organizations that fund and promote international doping schemes.