Italian amateur part of 4-way lead at Scandinavian Mixed

TYLOSAND, Sweden (AP) — Italian amateur Carolina Melgrati made four birdies and an eagle on the back nine to shoot a 7-under 65 and join three men in a tie for the lead at the Scandinavian Mixed event on the European tour. Craig Howie of Scotland, Matthieu Pavon of France and Santiago Tarrio of Spain were the others in a share of first place after the first round at Halmstad Golf Club in southern Sweden. It is the second staging of an event that sees 78 men and 78 women play on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.