Jets WR Davis mentally, physically healthy after lost season

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Corey Davis thought he had moved on from the most painful loss of his life. The lingering sadness told him otherwise. The New York Jets wide receiver’s older brother Titus died of kidney cancer on Nov. 11, 2020, and the grief remained with him for several months. Davis says he has finally put the loss of his brother to rest and he feels good mentally and physically as he prepares for this season. Davis is still a key part of what the Jets hope to do on offense with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. Davis is practicing during the voluntary portion of the offseason and says he has felt completely healthy since March.