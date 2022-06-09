Lynx star Fowles out indefinitely with knee cartilage injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has a cartilage injury in her right knee and will be out indefinitely. The seven-time All-Star is in her final WNBA season. Fowles who was hurt in the previous game against New York. Fowles is averaging 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. She leads the league in field goal percentage and rebounds per game. The 36-year-old previously announced her 15th season in the WNBA would be her last.