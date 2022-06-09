Murray defeats Bublik to reach Stuttgart Open quarterfinals

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has defeated seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6 (4) to reach the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open. The 35-year-old Murray dropped his intensity in the second set but saved three set points as he rallied from 5-2 down. He next faces the top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas or Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker. Home favorite Oscar Otte has upset the fourth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4). Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego defeated another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) in their match that had been suspended Wednesday due to rain.