Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year who had been dominant throughout the World Series, hit a hard single in her final at-bat in the sixth inning. She ends her career with a Division I record 122 home runs. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series.