Overlooked no more, Brown shines for Celtics in Finals

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — There was a time when the narrative surrounding Jaylen Brown was that he was a redundant player on a Celtics team shaping its identity around budding superstar Jayson Tatum. Calls for Boston to trade Brown grew even louder when the Celtics started the season 18-21. Six months and a run to the NBA Finals later, Mr. Expendable is suddenly Mr. Indispensable as the Celtics pursue their 18th championship. Brown is averaging a team-best 22.7 points and 7.3 rebounds through the first three games of the Finals. He had arguably his best game of the playoffs in Boston’s 116-100 Game 3 win over Golden State.