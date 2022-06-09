PGA Tour says Saudi-paid players no longer eligible for tour

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The PGA Tour says members who are playing in the Saudi-funded league in London are no longer eligible to play tour events. Commissioner Jay Monahan has sent out a memo indicating the sanctions against Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and 15 other players. The memo went out a short time after the LIV Golf Invitational outside London began with a 48-player field. The decision includes the Presidents Cup. Monahan says even if players resigned their membership, they are not eligible as nonmembers to get sponsor exemptions to tournaments. The USGA has said players can still play the U.S. Open next week.