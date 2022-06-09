Portugal and Spain win Nations League matches

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

Portugal has taken control of its group in the Nations League by defeating the Czech Republic 2-0. Spain earned a first win by edging past struggling Switzerland 1-0. Portugal has jumped to the top in Group 2 of the top-tier League A. It is two points ahead of Spain and three in front of the Czechs after three matches. It was the second consecutive win for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal after it had opened with a draw against Spain. The Spaniards ended their winless run with the victory over last-place Switzerland. The Swiss have lost all their matches.