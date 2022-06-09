Raiders say system changes don’t make them ‘Patriots West’

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have remained adamant during their minicamp that they’re establishing their own identity separate from the Patriots, even though their new coach Josh McDaniels has made changes influenced by his time in New England. Raiders running back Brandon Bolden won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and he acknowledges he and McDaniels learned in New England. But he says the Raiders aren’t trying to be like New England. Bolden is among several former Patriots on the Vegas roster, along with linebacker Chandler Jones, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, running back Jakob Johnson and safety Duron Harmon.