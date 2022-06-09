Rojas, Diamondbacks rally for 4 runs in 9th, beat Reds 5-4

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Josh Rojas hit a go-ahead single during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4, earning a split in the four-game series. The Diamondbacks went into the ninth trailing 3-1, but got help from reliever Tony Santillan’s wild tosses. Pavin Smith drew a leadoff walk, went to second on a wild pitch by Santillan and scored on Alek Thomas’ single. Santillan then threw away a bunt for an error, and a sacrifice set up Rojas’ two-run single through a drawn-in infield that made it 4-3. Rojas later scored on a grounder. The blown lead by the Reds wasted a solid pitching performance by starter Tyler Mahle, who allowed one run and four hits with a season-high 10 strikeouts over six innings.