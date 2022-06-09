Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:44 PM

Santana, Melendez homer in Royals’ 7-5 win over Orioles

KTVZ

By MARC BOWMAN
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Santana and MJ Melendez homered, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 7-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Santana blasted a two-run homer deep to right, his third, breaking a fifth-inning tie as the Royals won consecutive games for the first time since May 17-18. Bobby Witt Jr. and fellow rookie Melendez played large roles Thursday. Witt had two hits and stole two bases, while Melendez homered, drove in two and scored twice.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content