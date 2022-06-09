Trey Lance impresses 49ers in first minicamp as starter

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have ended their minicamp with Trey Lance fully entrenched as their starting quarterback. Lance has taken ownership of the offense this offseason and the Niners hope that carries over into strong play when the season starts in three months. He was used in a situational role a few times early during his rookie season and made two starts when Jimmy Garoppolo was injured, struggling at times in a Week 5 loss at Arizona and showing some improvement in a Week 17 win over Houston.