Wyndham Clark stays hot and takes early lead in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Wyndham Clark is the early leader at the RBC Canadian Open. He began his week in Ohio with five birdies in an 11-hole stretch that allowed to rally for a spot in the U.S. Open. And then he kept it going at St. George’s Golf and Country Club. Clark had a 63 and was one shot ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick among the early starters. Doug Ghim had a 65, while Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau were among those at 66. Also at 66 was Mackenzie Hughes of Canada. A Canadian has not won his national open since 1954.